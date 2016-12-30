Submit Post Advertise

Sports What I Plan To Do To Get Back Into Man City Squad - Iheanacho

    Nigeria and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has said he would have to wait for his chance at the club, following the return of first-choice striker, Sergio Aguero from a four-match suspension.

    Aguero is available for manager Pep Guardiola again, as well as new arrival, Gabriel Jesus, providing more competition in atatck.

    Iheanacho who scored City’s second goal in their 3-0 win at Hull City, accepts he has to be patient.

    “We are happy to have Sergio back in the team, but I need patience to get my chance,” Iheanacho told Manchester Evening News.

    “Whoever the manager picks is going to play, but our attacking players can play in so many different positions so he has plenty of choices. Personally, I have to wait for my chance.

    “There is always a lot of competition at a big club like Manchester City, so I need to keep working hard, having patience and hoping for the best,” he concluded.
     
