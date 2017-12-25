Submit Post Advertise

What I Want Nigerians To Know About My Father – Buhari’s Daughter Opens Up

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Dec 25, 2017 at 8:32 AM. Views count: 537

    Halima, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, has described her father as a realistic person.

    She said this is what she wanted Nigerians to know about her father in a 55-minute video, put together by the media and publicity department of the state.

    The video documentary titled ‘The Human Side of President Buhari’, had ministers, aides of the president, and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) talking about how their feelings on Buhari’s management style, reception to counsel and his major strength, The Cable reports.


  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    Hiss!!!!!! Well, i am not sure theres anything else we need to know apart from what we are seeing
     
    ese, Dec 25, 2017 at 11:28 AM
  3. TheLeftWing

    TheLeftWing New Member

    What a joke. Incredible!!!!!!!!!
     
    TheLeftWing, Dec 25, 2017 at 12:49 PM
