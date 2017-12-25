What I Want Nigerians To Know About My Father – Buhari’s Daughter Opens Up

Halima, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, has described her father as a realistic person.
She said this is what she wanted Nigerians to know about her father in a 55-minute video, put together by the media and publicity department of the state.
The video documentary titled ‘The Human Side of President Buhari’, had ministers, aides of the president, and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) talking about how their feelings on Buhari’s management style, reception to counsel and his major strength, The Cable reports.
