JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro What I Will Do About Retaliatory Xenophobic Attacks In Lagos State – Sanwo-Olu – Nairaland

#1
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed what he will do as Chief Security Officer against retaliatory xenophobic attacks by criminals in Lagos State.

In a series of tweets, Sanwo-Olu stated that he will ensure residents of the state are protect against pretentious nationalists....

sanwo.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NPtPDY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top