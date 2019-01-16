The newly-appointed acting Inspector General of Police Abubakar Mohammed Adamu has said that he would stick by the rules in piloting the affairs of the police.
Speaking after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, Adamu said he would work hard to address the insecurity challenges …
