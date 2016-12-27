Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful recapture of Sambisa forest from boko haram terrorists. In a letter of commendation he personally signed yesterday, IBB expressed delight over the news of successful operations of “our gallant military personnel” in the Sambisa Forest; DAILY TRUST reports. “It is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smashed out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest.'' “May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.” The former Military President, pay tributes to all fallen heroes for paying a supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression. Saying: “ the Labour of our heroes past, shall never been in vain”.