Politics What IBB Said About Buhari's Defeat of Boko Haram

    Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful recapture of Sambisa forest from boko haram terrorists.

    In a letter of commendation he personally signed yesterday, IBB expressed delight over the news of successful operations of “our gallant military personnel” in the Sambisa Forest; DAILY TRUST reports.

    “It is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smashed out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest.''

    “May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.”

    The former Military President, pay tributes to all fallen heroes for paying a supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression. Saying: “ the Labour of our heroes past, shall never been in vain”.
     
