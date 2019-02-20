Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says “only an Act of God can stop the conduct of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly election slated for Saturday.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this in Abuja while addressing a cross section of the diplomatic community and international election monitoring groups in Nigeria, for the 2019 General Election.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2U06AY7
Get More Nigeria Political News
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this in Abuja while addressing a cross section of the diplomatic community and international election monitoring groups in Nigeria, for the 2019 General Election.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2U06AY7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]