Hydroxychloroquine and a related drug, chloroquine, are currently under study as possible treatments for COVID-19. This is the illness caused by the new coronavirus. These drugs have not yet been approved by the FDA for this use. Do not use these medications to treat COVID-19 unless your doctor recommends that you do so.
Hydroxychloroquine: Side effects, dosage, COVID-19 (under study)
Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) is used to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. Learn about side effects, warnings, dosage, and more.
www.healthline.com