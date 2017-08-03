Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has contributed to talks about Neymar's big money move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neymar is on the verge of a €222 million move to PSG, which could balloon up to €500 million with add-ons. He is set to be on a 500,000-pounds-a-week salary. According to Mourinho, Neymar's proposed world-record move is "not expensive," but added the consequences of the fee could be. The transfer would more than double the record fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba 12 months ago, but Mourinho hinted it will be money well spent. "When we paid that amount for Paul I [said] that he was not expensive. Expensive are the ones that get into a certain level with a certain quality, I think Neymar is going to happen the same, I don't think he's expensive. "I think he's expensive now because you are going to have more players of £100 million and £80 million and £60 million and I think that's the problem because Neymar is one of the best players in the world. "Commercially he's very strong and PSG thought about it, so I don't think the problem is Neymar, it's the consequences."