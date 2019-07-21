The only female member in the 7th Session of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Mamuno Kate Raymon, has blamed the ‘under-representation of women’ in the Assembly, other state houses of assembly, and the National Assembly, to ‘suppression and marginalization’ of women by their male counterparts. …
