JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics What men are doing to us in the North – Adamawa female lawmaker – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The only female member in the 7th Session of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Mamuno Kate Raymon, has blamed the ‘under-representation of women’ in the Assembly, other state houses of assembly, and the National Assembly, to ‘suppression and marginalization’ of women by their male counterparts. …

adamawa.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XSsz9r

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top