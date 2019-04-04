The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) yesterday convicted the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Walter Onnoghen of false and non-declaration of assets.The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, also ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen from office as the CJN and the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) as well as the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).Onnoghen convicted, banned from public office for 10 years