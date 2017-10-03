President Muhammadu Buhari paid a surprise visit to military troops in Maiduguri on Sunday to celebrate the country's independence. Buhari commended the efforts put in place by security forces in sustaining peace, unity and progress of Nigeria as an indivisible country. He pledged Federal Government’s continuous support for troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ to end lingering crisis of insurgents and terrorism in the north east. “We are here today in Borno State to interact with you (troops) and to celebrate the 57th Independence Day Anniversary. I want to commend you for your sacrifices in the fight against insurgents. I am here as a morale booster and i assure you that we will continue to do our best to support you in the frontline and end all forms of terrorism in our dear country. "We as government will continue to improve on the economy to create jobs for the teaming youths. We are also determined to Kick Corruption out of this country. I was a state governor sometimes ago and Borno was my base. At that time, nobody thought Borno would witness any crisis, but i want to reiterate that we will do our best to restore peace in any part of this great country” the President said.