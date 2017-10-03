Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Politics What President Buhari Told Military Troops in Maiduguri

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Oct 3, 2017 at 7:29 AM. Views count: 6

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari paid a surprise visit to military troops in Maiduguri on Sunday to celebrate the country's independence.

    buhari troops.PNG

    Buhari commended the efforts put in place by security forces in sustaining peace, unity and progress of Nigeria as an indivisible country. He pledged Federal Government’s continuous support for troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ to end lingering crisis of insurgents and terrorism in the north east.

    “We are here today in Borno State to interact with you (troops) and to celebrate the 57th Independence Day Anniversary. I want to commend you for your sacrifices in the fight against insurgents. I am here as a morale booster and i assure you that we will continue to do our best to support you in the frontline and end all forms of terrorism in our dear country.

    "We as government will continue to improve on the economy to create jobs for the teaming youths. We are also determined to Kick Corruption out of this country. I was a state governor sometimes ago and Borno was my base. At that time, nobody thought Borno would witness any crisis, but i want to reiterate that we will do our best to restore peace in any part of this great country” the President said.
     
    Lequte, Oct 3, 2017 at 7:29 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - President Buhari Told
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      7 Things PDP's Makarfi Told President Buhari

      RemmyAlex, Aug 25, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,200
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 25, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      What Buhari Told Me About Acting President, Osinbajo – Aisha

      RemmyAlex, Jun 6, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      5,266
      Samuel Arua
      Jun 7, 2017
    3. Oluogunjobi
      Politics

      What President Buhari Told Me About The Igbos – Fani Kayode

      Oluogunjobi, May 23, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      7
      Views:
      5,176
      Ugbedeojo
      May 24, 2017
    4. Oluogunjobi
      Politics

      What An Insider In UK Told Guardian Reporter About Buhari's Health

      Oluogunjobi, May 18, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      6
      Views:
      9,857
      chyfirst
      May 18, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      What Jonathan Told President Buhari On His 74th Birthday

      RemmyAlex, Dec 17, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      5,254
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 18, 2016
    6. kemi
      Politics

      What President Buhari Told 21 Released Chibok Girls and Their Parents

      kemi, Oct 19, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,617
      kemi
      Oct 19, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      What President Buhari Told Me In A Meeting About Nigeria – VP, Osinbajo

      RemmyAlex, Sep 30, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,383
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 30, 2016

    Comments