Bola Tinubu, national leader of the APC, says he is not known to shy away from speaking his mind, and rebelling if necessary. Addressing state house correspondents, Tinubu denied the report that his relationship with the president is no longer cordial. Tinubu said claims and insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Buhari is nothing but a fake news. He also denied allegations that a cabal exists in the Buhari administration, saying he has confidence in the leadership of the President. President Buhari on Monday also met with the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, among other APC leaders.