WhatsApp has launched a new Snapchat like feature called 'WhatsApp Status'. WhatsApp Status is a new tab for sharing decorated photos, videos and GIFs that disappear after 24 hours. The new Status feature replaces WhatsApp’s old AOL Instant Messenger-style away messages. With the new feature, users can watch updates from friends and reply privately, shoot and adorn their imagery with drawings and captions and send their creations to all their contacts they’ve chosen with a persistent privacy setting. Sending media to specific friends is still done through message threads. See video of how WhatsApp Status Works: