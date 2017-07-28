In a news posted yesterday, popular instant message app, WhatsApp which is owned by Facebook, announced that it now has one billion active daily users and that its monthly active users base has increased to 1.3 billion. That's over 13% of the world population. Other important stats released include: 55 billion messages sent daily 4.5 billion photos shared daily 1 billion videos shared daily 60 languages supported Last year, WhatsApp had one billion users a month. It's catching up with Facebook, which has 2 billion active users as of June 27, 2017.