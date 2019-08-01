In his words, "I haven't been in touch with my lawyers. I don't know the charges they are bringing against me. I am not allowed to see sunshine. I've not been outside except today. I am happy people are staying strong. Click to expand...

Sahara Reporters publisher and convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has said that "the revolution" in Nigeria will happen whether the government likes it or not.Sowore who narrated his experience in detention said he has been held out of touch with the real world.