Despite all of the similarities, there is one department where most sites are different, and that’s the bonuses. Online bookmakers try to come up with different types of promotions so they can appeal to new clients. Besides the welcome bonuses, some brands also want to keep their existing customers happy, which is why they come up with multiple offers for them.
Even though there are all sorts of offers that you might have access to, the most popular one is the deposit bonus. That’s why we wanted to make this article, in which we will show you the most popular types of deposit bonuses that you may find once you start wagering.
A 100% deposit bonus on your first transaction
The first promo that you will find after checking this cbet code is a 100% deposit bonus. This means that the bookmaker will give you a matching bonus for your first transaction. This promo has different variations, some of which do not have an upper limit.
Sadly, most promos have a limit, which means that you won’t get a higher bonus than that even if you deposit more money. Speaking of deposits, this is the most important condition you need to check before you decide to avail yourself of this reward. Most online bookmakers won’t require their customers to add a lot of money into their accounts to receive this reward, but there might be exceptions.
A deposit bonus that also gives free spins
The second popular deposit bonus that you may come across is more special. Besides bonus cash, this offer also allows customers to use free spins. The latter can’t be utilized in any sport, which means that they can only be available if the given gambling website has a casino section.
Some betting operators have both a sportsbook and a casino, but the majority of them only focus on one of the two.
Deposit bonus plus free bets
The last type of deposit offer that you may find on some betting websites will give you additional cash to play with, as well as free bets on specific sports. These types of rewards are probably the most appealing ones because punters can use their bonus funds on one sport, and the free bet on another one. Sadly, they are pretty rare, which means that you probably won’t find them that often.
Final Thoughts
Although the deposit bonuses are top-rated, there are many other types of sports betting promos that you should check out. So, once you find a gambling operator you are interested in, take a look at its promo section.