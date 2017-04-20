Following the success recorded with the whistle blowing policy, the Presidency has said it may extend the policy to recovery of illegal weapons. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said the enthusiastic response of Nigerians to the whistle-blower policy had boosted the tempo of the anti-corruption crusade of the administration. Highlihting how the the federal government was considering empowering the policy, Shehu disclosed that it may either be brought under the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption or any other body to imbue the process with a strategic national purpose. He said, “The government thinks that the whistle-blower mechanism is too important to be left without a strategic, national direction. “Yes, it is true; the Presidency has received suggestions that call for the whistle-blower policy to be extended to the possession of illegal weapons by powerful individuals in the country. “The government will look at all that and make a pronouncement. “Nigerians would be encouraged to expose the presence of illegal weapons in the homes of powerful politicians and other public figures who may use those deadly arms for sinister political agenda.”