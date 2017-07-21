The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer has resigned. Spicer reportedly stepped down due to the recent changes in the communications team of President Donald Trump. He was said to have expressed disapproval of the president’s choice for the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, saying it is a “major mistake”. Scaramucci, an entrepreneur and Wall Street financier, was appointed at a crucial time when the White House is facing inquiries into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election. Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus and top adviser Steve Bannon had equally disagreed with the appointment.