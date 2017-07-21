Submit Post Advertise

World White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, Resigns

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jul 21, 2017 at 6:34 PM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer has resigned.

    Spicer reportedly stepped down due to the recent changes in the communications team of President Donald Trump.

    He was said to have expressed disapproval of the president’s choice for the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, saying it is a “major mistake”.

    Scaramucci, an entrepreneur and Wall Street financier, was appointed at a crucial time when the White House is facing inquiries into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election.

    Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus and top adviser Steve Bannon had equally disagreed with the appointment.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jul 21, 2017 at 6:34 PM
  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    Goodness! Next... Trump!
     
    Oluogunjobi, Jul 21, 2017 at 6:50 PM
