The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global emergency on Coronavirus as the death toll from the disease has risen to 170 in China.
WHO made the declaration on Thursday, saying the disease now represents a risk beyond China, where it emerged last month.
In a series of tweets, Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, said more damage could be done to countries with weaker health systems.
“We don’t know what sort of damage this #2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility,” one of the tweets read.
