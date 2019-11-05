WHO made the declaration on Thursday, saying the disease now represents a risk beyond China, where it emerged last month.In a series of tweets, Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, said more damage could be done to countries with weaker health systems.“We don’t know what sort of damage this #2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility,” one of the tweets read.