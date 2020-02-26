BREAKING: WHO official, two others test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi
A staff of the World Health Organisation and two other people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Bauchi State.This brings the total numb...
thenationonlineng.net
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Evacuation: 72 Nigerians, 111 other Africans in China test positive - Punch Newspaper
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Kano COVID-19 test centre suspends operations - The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Farmer, 10 others arrested in Military uniform in Lagos – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|1
|Metro Farmer, 10 others arrested in Military uniform in Lagos – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Kano Official On Lockdown Duty Caught Defiling A 15-Year-Old Girl – Olu Famous Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Evacuation: 72 Nigerians, 111 other Africans in China test positive - Punch Newspaper
|Metro Kano COVID-19 test centre suspends operations - The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro Farmer, 10 others arrested in Military uniform in Lagos – Vanguard News
|Metro Farmer, 10 others arrested in Military uniform in Lagos – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro Kano Official On Lockdown Duty Caught Defiling A 15-Year-Old Girl – Olu Famous Nigeria News