Bet9ja is an online bookmaker company that offers betting on major sporting events operating in Nigeria.[3] Traded under KC Gaming Networks Limited and run by a series of shareholders of multiple nationalities, the website is licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) with permission to operate in other parts of Nigeria.[4]

Bet9ja was co-founded by Ayo Ojuroye and Kunle Soname who are its CEO and chairman respectively
 
