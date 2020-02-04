Bet9ja is an online bookmaker company that offers betting on major sporting events operating in Nigeria.[3] Traded under KC Gaming Networks Limited and run by a series of shareholders of multiple nationalities, the website is licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) with permission to operate in other parts of Nigeria.[4]



Bet9ja was co-founded by Ayo Ojuroye and Kunle Soname who are its CEO and chairman respectively