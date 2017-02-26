Family members, friends and senior government officials who attempted to call or pay visits have been barred from President Muhammadu Buhari. A top government source revealed to PUNCH that Mrs. Aisha Buhari is not happy with the way the powerful cabals are managing the president's health. “She goes and comes. She is not happy with the atmosphere over there”. PUNCH gathered that only only two individuals who are exempted from seeking permission to visit Buhari or call him are Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and First Lady, Aisha Buhari. The first lady’s relationship with the president’s aides has not always been cordial. In October last year, Aisha granted a highly controversial interview to the British Broadcasting Corporation, in which she alleged that a cabal had hijacked her husband’s government. According to a source in government, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Buhari’s wife had voiced her displeasure to close friends and associates that the cabal she complained about were still the ones in charge of her husband in London. “The First Lady is not with him permanently in London, which should normally not be the case. She has had a few clashes with the cabal and she is not happy that they are also firmly in control in London. That’s why she goes and comes. She is not happy with the atmosphere over there.” Sunday PUNCH gathered that these individuals have turned down numerous requests from the President’s friends, associates and members of his cabinet to see him.