Allwell Orji, a medical doctor recently committed suicide in a dramatic manner- he dashed from his sports utility vehicle after receiving a phone call and plunged into the Lagos Lagoon. His body is yet to be found at the moment. According to Punch, reports from some quarters stated that the doctor was depressed as a result of a health challenge he had. This health challenge also hindered his elevation in Mount Sinai Hospital, Papa Ajao, Mushin, where he worked. His colleagues at the hospital declined to comment, saying the Chief Medical Director at the facility’s head office on Falolu Road, Surulere is the person to be questioned.