Liverpool football legend, Jamie Carragher, has stated that he won't be surprised if Antonio Conte isn't Chelsea's manager come May 2018. Conte steered the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season, but has stated he expects the next campaign to be the most difficult of his coaching career after reportedly growing frustrated by the club's summer transfer activity. According to Carragher, Conte is not happy with having major transfer decisions taken out of his hands by the club's hierarchy. "I'd be very surprised if I'm sitting here in 12 months' time and he's the Chelsea manager," he said on Monday' during the first episode of The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League. "I think he's the type of manager who won't accept the involvement from people above, especially on the back of winning the title. "He's not going to go quietly and it's not great for the club when the manager is coming out and speaking the way he is." He also said Chelsea's business model attests to this. "They're not scared to get rid of a top manager or get rid of someone after 12 months, but you can't really complain. Since Abramovich came in I think they've won more trophies than anyone. "They have a model where they have a big say over how that club is run; the owner, Emanalo and people involved there. "Maybe that is a frustration for Conte. He wants more players coming in."