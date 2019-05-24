Politics Why APC Lost Zamfara, Bauchi, Imo, Oyo, Others To PDP – Buhari’s Aide, Ahmed – Naijaloaded

#1
Ismael Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, SIP, has spoken on Friday’s Supreme Court ruling in the intra-party case involving Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judgment favored People’s Democratic Party …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2JDVGWG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top