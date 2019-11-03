Politics Why APC may lose 2023 elections – Okorocha – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The senator representing Imo West constituency, Rochas Okorocha, has faulted the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the lingering internal crisis rocking the party and doubted the possibility of the party retaining power in 2023 if the crisis is not put in check. ...

rochas.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NDtTF1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top