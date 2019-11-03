The senator representing Imo West constituency, Rochas Okorocha, has faulted the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the lingering internal crisis rocking the party and doubted the possibility of the party retaining power in 2023 if the crisis is not put in check. ...
