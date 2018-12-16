Politics Why APC Wanted Lawan As Senate President – Tinubu – Nairaland

#1
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday revealed the reason the leadership of the party preferred Senate Leader Ibrahim Lawan to other contestants in leading the Senate.

He explained that the senator is a great example of a very consistent and intellectually resourceful …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2UOQYYk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top