advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Why Artistes’ Preference For Singles Over Albums Is Increasing – Nairaland

#1
Beyond the numerous hit singles, the exciting videos, the magical performances that characterize the careers of successful artists, the great albums that these artists create form part of their career highlights.

For instance, it is almost impossible to detail Wande Coal’s career without a mention of the success of the Mushin …

single.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LqWSMT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top