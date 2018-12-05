Former presidential spokesman to ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Doyin Okupe has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) should forget the 2019 presidential election as the election would be won by the Peoples DemocratiC Party (PDP) since the ruling APC had no candidate for the election. …
