Atiku Abubakar’s lawyers say they’ll rely on three grounds to get President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal overturned by the Supreme Court – Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), Atiku’s lead counsel, said the first ground upon which the challenge would be based, is the issue of qualification …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2I7ulJW –
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2I7ulJW –
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]