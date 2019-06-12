Politics Why Atiku is right to challenge Buhari’s reelection in court — Jonathan – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Atiku Abubakar was right to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in February, saying it would be “unfair” to compare Mr Abubakar’s situation to the 2015 election in which he (Mr Jonathan) accepted defeat. Mr Jonathan said the fundamentals of 2015 election, …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2KJT6xK
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[96]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top