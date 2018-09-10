The Presidency on Monday said it hopes the certificate forgery scandal involving the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, would soon be proven as false, claiming that investigations are still on after more than 60 days since PREMIUM TIMES broke the story.It however said the government would take the appropriate action immediately details of the investigations are made public.PREMIUM TIMES exposed how Mrs Adeosun skipped the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme andforged a certificate that indicated she was exempted from participating.