Why Corruption Makes Sense In Nigeria - Funmi Iyanda

Discussion in 'Nigeria Living & Social Videos' started by siteadmin, Jun 13, 2017. Views count: 687

    This is a must watch episode of the Ask Funmi series. It tackles the nagging question about corruption in Nigeria, and tries to work through the why and what can be done. As usual, because madam Funmi appears to have no dog in the fight or baggage, she is blunt and in my opinion truthful about the issues we are facing with corruption.

    Comments

    Wordsmith.
     
    True but heartbreaking
     
