Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency said investigation into the crash would not be hampered. AIB’s Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, at a press briefing on the accident...
