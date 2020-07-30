Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Why crashed helicopter had no black box – AIB – New Telegraph News

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Why crashed helicopter had no black box – AIB - New Telegraph

Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency said investigation into the crash would not be hampered. AIB’s Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, at a press briefing on the accident...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[34]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top