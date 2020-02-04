Recently, football leagues all over the world are becoming more interesting in terms of results. This is due to the fact that many clubs try to comply with modern trends and therefore invest large sums of money in football. As a result, soccer results are becoming more and more unpredictable, and therefore, an obvious outsider can easily beat a hegemon that has dominated not so long ago.
To get up-to-date information on matches of your favourite teams without any problems, it is better to use an authoritative resource with statistics. One of them is Azscore. The project has been operating on the Internet for more than five years and during this time has collected a huge archive of information on matches from more than 500 leagues around the world.
Using this platform, you will be able to get info on:
The service works absolutely legally, and therefore fans will not have problems with access to the soccer results. It is constantly being developed, so the customers of the site receive only the most relevant functionality.
Teams who surprised the football world recently
The last seasons of the top leagues in Europe and the world gave fans incredible results that ten years ago would have been simply impossible. These, of course, should include the victory of Leicester in the Premier League, despite the fact that before the start of the season, the coefficient of their victory was 500.
After several seasons, the Dutch Ajax showed itself “in all its glory" and unexpectedly for everyone made it to the semifinals of the Champions League. Only the incredible luck of Tottenham didn’t allow the Dutch club to proceed to the main match of the tournament.
The current Champions League draw, which is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, had several surprises, namely, by Atlanta and Leipzig. Both teams sensationally reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and have good chances to compete at the higher stages.
It is impossible to say that now there is a hegemonic team in the world, since many teams can be classified as top ones, being capable of winning “high-profile confrontations”. After all, who can name the winner of the Champions League today before its start?
