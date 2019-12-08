Politics Why DSS Doesn’t Need Buhari’s Permission To Arrest Sowore, Presidency Speaks – Naijaloaded

#1
The Presidency has said that the Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, planned to cause trouble in the country and disappear like the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Presidency said this in reaction to the insinuations …

shehu.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YrnWA6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top