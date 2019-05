Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has sought the restriction of banks’ access to government securities such as bonds and treasury bills.Speaking at the recently-held Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, Emefiele said the apex bank needs to initiate policies that will facilitate the …Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2JYkjg6 Get more: Nigeria Business News