Business Why Emefiele wants banks restricted from access to bonds and treasury bills – Nairametrics

#1
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has sought the restriction of banks’ access to government securities such as bonds and treasury bills.

Speaking at the recently-held Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, Emefiele said the apex bank needs to initiate policies that will facilitate the …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2JYkjg6

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top