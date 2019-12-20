Whether you’re a fan or a player, if you love rugby, you know that it’s one of the most physically intensive sports. From a player’s perspective, rugby requires that you be able to take a lot of hits and still have the mental capacity to think on your feet. But even if you’re not playing, one of the most exciting parts of being a rugby fan is going out to the games, getting on your feet, and cheering on your favorite team and players.
Fans live, eat, sleep, and breathe rugby. But being dedicated to the sport can take a toll both mentally and physically. This is one of the primary reasons that any rugby fan should consider taking CBD oil.
You might’ve heard about CBD oil before. At many health food stores, you can add to your smoothies or acai bowls, or you can just buy it in a bottle. But what does CBD do? Why is it suddenly popping up everywhere?
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound derived from hemp. And yes, that’s hemp like marijuana. But hemp and marijuana are not exactly the same thing, and taking CBD is not like consuming marijuana.
Although CBD is a common compound found in marijuana, CBD itself has very different properties. Many people confuse the two, thinking that CBD is an illegal, high-inducing substance, even though it’s not. What’ll actually get you high is THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, another common substance in marijuana.
Because CBD products are primarily composed of CBD, and it’s actually illegal for a CBD product to contain over 0.3% THC, CBD is more commonly extracted from hemp, rather than other cannabis plants. Hemp itself has been grown industrially for their stalks and fiber, instead of their flowers, which is where the most THC is found.
CBD is extracted from hemp or cannabis plants and produced in a number of forms. CBD can be purchased as an oil, tincture, spray, or even lotion. As mentioned previously, CBD can also be integrated into food and drinks.
But why should you consider taking CBD oil? And what can CBD oil do for you, as a rugby fan?
Well, to put it plainly, CBD is used in a variety of fields as a health supplement. And since rugby is a full-contact sport, requiring the entirety of your body to be fully in the game, CBD might be able to help you maintain your physical and mental health.
Here are some reasons why every rugby fan should consider taking CBD oil:
In our bodies, there are two primary cannabinoid receptors: CB1 and CB2. The latter, CB2, is involved in suppressing processes that lead to pain and inflammation.
Even though CBD itself is not an FDA approved drug, there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence supporting CBD’s use in addressing pain. Many users suffered from some form of chronic pain for years, trying all sorts of prescribed medications, before discovering that CBD provided exactly what they were looking for.
Getting a good night’s sleep is important for performing your best at basically everything. Sleep is necessary so that your body can recover from the prior day’s activities. This is vital, especially after an intense rugby game.
Studies have shown that CBD can help address many anxiety-related issues. However, more research is needed, before it can become a prescribed treatment.
According to CBD Kyro, there is no universally recommended dosage. But they advise a twice-per-day dose of 25 mg to start. From there, you can start to increase or decrease the dosage, or try out different CBD mediums to best suit your needs.
A lot of factors can also influence how CBD affects your body. According to Health Care Weekly, CBD is fat-soluble. This means that it is stored in your fat cells.
So, depending on your metabolic rate and fat distribution, the amount of time that CBD stays in your system will vary. How you consume CBD will also affect how fast it starts working. For example, vaping CBD oils will typically get you the quickest results.
The primary side effects of CBD include nausea, drowsiness, and dry mouth, which are all very short-term problems. It’s also nearly impossible to overdose on CBD.
So, if you’re a rugby fan, you should consider taking CBD. With its few and minor side effects, it might be worth the try. CBD’s potential benefits outweigh the risks, so if you’re having health problems and nothing so far has seemed to help, CBD might be worth the effort.
If you haven’t been convinced yet, CBD is currently being investigated for its potential use in cancer treatments and preventing long-term neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s.
Overall, CBD has been shown to have a number of health benefits, across a wide variety of issues. So, chances are, it won’t hurt to try it out. But if you’d like further advice, consulting a doctor before you start will help you figure out exactly which product you should try and what dosage, to begin with.
Author bio: Marina is a CBD enthusiast by night and content manager at Digital Authority Partners by day.
