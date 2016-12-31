Submit Post Advertise

Why Everyone is Angry With Yemi Alade

    Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade has been trending on Twitter for almost two days now after she lashed out at fans for criticizing her lyrics.

    Yemi Alade said, “I don tire for all this self-acclaimed critics in this Nigeria. They don’t do any form of research, they don’t listen to the artistes’ songs” I‘m upset about this kind of thing, I just really think that people don’t know when they’re actually being biased gender wise. They don’t know when they’re trying to pick on females. Enough is enough, y’all just shut up! "

    See video below:



    See some of the criticism from fans:

    ym.PNG ym2.PNG ym3.PNG ym5.PNG yemi alade.jpg
     
