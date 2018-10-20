The Federal Government says it is engaging foreign media organisations, networks and think tanks to shape their opinions on the true position of things and correct the negative narratives about the country and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PKpMqT
Get More Nigeria Political News
The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PKpMqT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]