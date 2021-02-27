Metro Why Ganduje sacked his aide “Dawisu”, says Kano information commissioner – Guardian News


Why Ganduje sacked his aide "Dawisu", says Kano information commissioner | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sacked his media adviser, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai a.k.a Dawisu, a day after criticising President Muhammadu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The state information commissioner, Muhammad Garba, said Tanko-Yakassai was relieved of his...
