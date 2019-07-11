Recent studies have provided explanations on why omega-3 fatty acids in oily fishes, green tea, garlic, onion, ginger, turmeric and vitamin D are best anti-cancer supplements.
The studies published by Medical News Today indicate that certain dietary supplements may help reduce a person’s risk of developing cancer or support the body during cancer ....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News https://ift.tt/2LfcDaA
The studies published by Medical News Today indicate that certain dietary supplements may help reduce a person’s risk of developing cancer or support the body during cancer ....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News https://ift.tt/2LfcDaA
Last edited by a moderator:[0]