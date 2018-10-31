  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Why Has The Catholic Church Not Banned Father Mbaka?

Father Mbaka recently made the news for his recent antics with Peter Obi and his involvement with Kano State Governor, Ganduje who has been accused of collecting bribes.

A video of Mbaka cursing Peter Obi has raised a lot of questions on the catholic church as a body - Is Father Mbaka above the laws of Catholic Church? Why Hasnt he been queried or banned from the church?

 
