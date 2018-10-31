Father Mbaka recently made the news for his recent antics with Peter Obi and his involvement with Kano State Governor, Ganduje who has been accused of collecting bribes.
A video of Mbaka cursing Peter Obi has raised a lot of questions on the catholic church as a body - Is Father Mbaka above the laws of Catholic Church? Why Hasnt he been queried or banned from the church?
