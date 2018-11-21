Senator Buruji Kashamu has said he joined the Ogun State governorship race due to calls from several quarters urging him to help take the state to “greater heights”.
He said he was called upon not only by Ogun people of Ijebu extraction, whose turn, he …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FAHQmJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said he was called upon not only by Ogun people of Ijebu extraction, whose turn, he …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FAHQmJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]