Submit Post Advertise

Metro Why I Always Pray For Women Naked – CAC Pastor Explains

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 22, 2017 at 7:51 AM. Views count: 568

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A woman, Mrs. Omotola Akerele, has alleged that a pastor, Mathew Olakunle, had sex with her when she was undergoing spiritual healing in his church, adding that the intercourse resulted in pregnancy.

    Pastor Olakunle, who was the head of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Itura, in Iju town, in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, admitted praying for women in the church naked, adding that God answered the prayer of naked people faster.

    He explained that Omotola’s case was a spiritual attack and she agreed to undergo the spiritual exercise performed on her in the church.

    cac pastor.JPG
    image source: PUNCH

    The 32-year-old woman, who narrated her ordeal on a programme on Adaba FM, Akure, Ondo State, said her mother, who was a member of the church, introduced her to the pastor when she was battling with severe cough.

    Omotola, aid after the intercourse with the pastor, she became pregnant, adding that she aborted the pregnancy without telling her husband about it.

    She said when her husband got to know about it, he sent her out of her matrimonial home.
     
    RemmyAlex, Aug 22, 2017 at 7:51 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. chyfirst

    chyfirst New Member

    You are just an agent of Satan, May God open your eyes before it will be too late
     
    chyfirst, Aug 22, 2017 at 8:02 AM
    #2
  3. ese

    ese Administrator

    hmm, how is a grown woman so gullible, Africans and religion.
     
    ese, Aug 22, 2017 at 8:24 AM
    #3