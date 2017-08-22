A woman, Mrs. Omotola Akerele, has alleged that a pastor, Mathew Olakunle, had sex with her when she was undergoing spiritual healing in his church, adding that the intercourse resulted in pregnancy. Pastor Olakunle, who was the head of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Itura, in Iju town, in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, admitted praying for women in the church naked, adding that God answered the prayer of naked people faster. He explained that Omotola’s case was a spiritual attack and she agreed to undergo the spiritual exercise performed on her in the church. image source: PUNCH The 32-year-old woman, who narrated her ordeal on a programme on Adaba FM, Akure, Ondo State, said her mother, who was a member of the church, introduced her to the pastor when she was battling with severe cough. Omotola, aid after the intercourse with the pastor, she became pregnant, adding that she aborted the pregnancy without telling her husband about it. She said when her husband got to know about it, he sent her out of her matrimonial home.