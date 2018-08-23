One of the many excited men who allegedly trekked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 commenced another movement from Lagos to Abuja on Thursday, August 23, ahead of 2019.
The Borno state man, who simply gave his name as Mukaila, said this time, his trek to Abuja is to record his disappointment that the major promise of the APC to create jobs had not been fulfilled.
