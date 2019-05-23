Featured Thread #1
The main opposition candidate in the February presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has explained his decision to request that the President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, withdraws from the presidential election petition tribunal.
Mr Abubakar and his party, PDP, are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HTenlA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Abubakar and his party, PDP, are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HTenlA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]