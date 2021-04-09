  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Why I Chose To Be Treated At A Nigerian Private Clinic – Aisha Buhari – Daily Trust News


Aisha Buhari: Why I chose to be treated at a Nigerian private clinic instead of going to London

First Lady Aisha Buhari has explained her decision to receive treatment at a private clinic when she rejected the idea of going to London after falling ill. In the book: ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different’, the first lady narrated the state of Aso Rock Clinic at the time. JUST IN: I’m taking a short...
