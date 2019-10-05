Sex therapist Jaruma, who came under massive heat for allegedly deleting a video where she promised to gift ex-BBNaija housemate Tacha 50 million, has finally broken her silence on the issue.
According to the new mom of two, she never deleted the video, instead, …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Vf0JQh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the new mom of two, she never deleted the video, instead, …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Vf0JQh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]