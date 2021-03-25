Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
Why I didn’t want to take AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, by Makinde - New Telegraph
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday revealed why taking the vaccine in Oyo State took so late, saying that he did not want to take it because he has low tolerance for physical pains. He said this after he took the jab at the executive chambers of the Government Secretariat…
www.newtelegraphng.com